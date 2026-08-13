Luigi Mangione Could Plead Guilty in Federal Case as Soon as Friday

Luigi Mangione could plead guilty as soon as Friday to federal criminal charges tied to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to people familiar with the matter.

Plea negotiations between Mangione’s attorneys and federal prosecutors are ongoing, but sources cautioned that discussions remain fluid and that no agreement is final until it is announced in court. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday morning at the joint request of prosecutors and the defense.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett would need to approve any plea agreement.

Mangione, 28, faces charges in both federal and state courts. In the Southern District of New York, he faces federal stalking charges connected to Thompson’s killing. In the state case, he faces second-degree murder and weapons charges. He has previously pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The federal hearing was scheduled shortly after a final pretrial hearing Tuesday in Mangione’s state case. That trial is scheduled to begin September 8 with jury selection.

The possibility of a federal guilty plea could affect the state prosecution. State prosecutors have accused Mangione’s attorneys of seeking to have the case dismissed under New York’s double jeopardy protections, which generally prohibit a defendant from being tried twice for the same crime.

Under the most serious federal charges, Mangione could face life in prison. A conviction on the state murder charge could result in a sentence of 25 years to life.

The plea discussions remain uncertain, and any agreement would still require approval from the federal judge.

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