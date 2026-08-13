Manny the Movie Guy Reviews Kristen Stewart’s New Comedy “The Wrong Girls”

Kristen Stewart is starring in a new comedy that combines real-life friendships, romance and plenty of chaos.

“The Wrong Girls” follows Frankie and Molly, two longtime best friends trying to navigate life while making questionable decisions along the way. Stewart plays Frankie, while Alia Shawkat stars as Molly.

The film marks the directorial debut of Dylan Meyer, who also wrote the screenplay years before it was brought to the big screen. Meyer is Stewart's real-life wife, adding another layer to the production.

Meyer said watching Stewart and Shawkat bring the characters to life was initially so entertaining that she had to remind herself to focus on directing.

Stewart also serves as a producer on the film. She and Meyer said their real-life relationship helped create an easy rhythm on set, while Stewart embraced the opportunity to work with her wife.

Shawkat and Stewart also had a friendship before filming began. Although they had only worked together once previously, the two had stayed in touch over the years. Shawkat said their existing relationship made it easy to develop the close best-friend dynamic required for the movie.

The cast also includes voice performances from Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani as cats, adding another comedic element to the story.

With its combination of friendship, romance and offbeat humor, “The Wrong Girls” offers moviegoers a chance to grab a friend and head to the theater for a comedy filled with chaos and heart.

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