Mountain Lion, Sheep Movements Focus of Desert Wildlife Study

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The challenges, habits and potential perils

impacting wildlife moving through native turf around Highway 62 north of Palm

Springs will be closely observed during an upcoming campaign intended to help

them, it was announced today.



Wildlands Network, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit, will be

partnering with others, including the Rice, Washington-based Rogue Detection

Teams and the Joshua Tree-based Mojave Desert Land Trust, to initiate a study

in September that will entail setting up temporary observation posts along

Highway 62.



The research will continue into next year.



Mountain lions, bighorn sheep and bobcats will be watched to identify

prospective benefits of several planned wildlife crossings intersecting the two-

lane corridor, according to Wildlands Network biologist Christina Aiello.



``Mountain lions are considered the most at-risk species in the

project and are listed as threatened in California,'' Aiello said.

She said researchers don't yet have a reliable estimate of the area's

lion population.



``We don't know how many there are, but we must find out to ease

concerns about isolation and inbreeding," Aiello said.



Researchers will survey areas that include the Sand to Snow National

Monument, Joshua Tree National Park, Mission Creek Preserve and other protected

areas in the Morongo and Coachella valleys, according to Wildlands Network.



The research will examine how Highway 62 affects animal movement,

aiding researchers in designing crossings.



``The crossing project is a long-term process," Aiello said. ``We will

be building structures and fencing to reduce deaths and give animals a safe

way to cross the road."



The objective is for construction to begin within the next three years.



The Mojave Desert Land Trust received grant funding from the

Sacramento-based Wildlife Conservation Board and the Coachella Valley Mountains

Conservancy to initiate the crossings.



The Coachella Valley Conservation Commission is also assisting, while

the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is helping secure authorizations to work on

public lands, according to Aiello.



Field biologists will work with trained rescue dogs to locate mountain

lion and bobcat scat, while other researchers will collect bighorn sheep

scat, according to Wildlands Network. Samples will be sent to laboratories for

DNA testing to help identify individual animals and study their movement across

the highway, the nonprofit said.



While bighorn sheep are state-protected, they are not currently

threatened or endangered under federal law, according to Aiello.



``They suffered a sharp decline in the early 1900s but have since been

recovering. Our research will monitor them to help prevent another

decline," Aiello said, adding that bobcats are also not a designated threatened

species.



``Researchers want to better understand how often bobcats cross roads

and how roadway deaths can be reduced," Aiello said.



Volunteer opportunities for this effort are expected to become

available early next year, though locations and other details have not been

finalized.



Volunteers are expected to have the chance to document wildlife deaths

on roads and collect data on animal populations.



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