NBC Palm Springs Precipitation Forecast on Thursday, August 13, 2026!

While the immediate Coachella Valley area will be rain-free today, I'm expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon into the early-evening hours over Eastern Riverside County into Arizona. Blythe is expected to be ground-zero for numerous lightning strikes.

Outflow from these collapsing storms may produce strong Easterly winds -- with elevated dust -- West of Blythe sometime during the early evening hours.

Here's a look at the latest HRRR weather computer model rendering featuring the timing and location of today's activity.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings