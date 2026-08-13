Palm Springs Residents Have Until Friday to Weigh In on Police Chief Search

Palm Springs residents have until midnight Friday to weigh in on the search for the city’s next police chief.

The City of Palm Springs is asking residents to complete an anonymous online survey focused on the leadership qualities, values and priorities they want to see in the next chief.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The community input comes as current Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills prepares to retire after 13 years leading the department. Mills’ retirement is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The city has not yet announced when a new police chief will be selected or who will ultimately fill the position.

The survey gives Palm Springs residents an opportunity to share what they believe should be important qualities for the department’s next leader as the city begins the transition.

Community feedback can help city officials better understand residents’ priorities and expectations for the next police chief.

The survey deadline is midnight Friday, giving residents one final opportunity to participate in the city’s search process.

Mills has served as Palm Springs police chief for 13 years and has been a prominent figure in the department and the local community during his tenure.

The city is expected to provide additional information about the police chief search as the process moves forward.

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