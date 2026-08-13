This Week's Pet of the Week, Daku, Comes With Extra Motivation

This week's Pet of the Week has a bit of extra weight behind it, because by the time this dog finds a home, it could be part of a much bigger weekend for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Dan Rossi, executive director of the shelter, introduced viewers to Daku, a 3-year-old Bull Terrier mix who came in as a stray in October 2024 and has spent almost two years waiting for a home. In the shelter, Daku was high energy and known for jumping, but a stint in foster care changed that completely. He's become a total couch potato, usually the first one ready for bed, and spends his days playing with his soccer ball and a stuffed lamb named Lambie. He's also, the biggest hugger at the shelter, so if you need a hug, Daku is your guy. Daku is crate trained, potty trained, does well in the car and is comfortable walking around other dogs and people in the neighborhood.

He's not the only one hoping to catch someone's eye this week. Austin, a 2 year old mixed breed dog who arrived at the shelter about a month ago, is friendly with new people, builds close bonds quickly, gets along with other dogs, and appears to be housetrained and good on a leash and in the car. Lea, a 9-year-old cat, is talkative, affectionate, and people-oriented, ready to spend her golden years getting the attention and treats she loves.

Their timing couldn't be better, since this Saturday and Sunday, August 15 and 16, the shelter is taking part in the national Clear the Shelters campaign and waiving all adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will all be available throughout the weekend, and the waived fees are covered by the Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group, so anyone hoping to bring home a new pet won't pay anything to adopt.

NBC Palm Springs has partnered with the shelter on this event for several years, and together the effort has helped find new homes for hundreds of animals across the Coachella Valley.

The local event is part of a larger push by NBCUniversal Local, now in its 12th year. The donation side of the campaign started in July and runs through September 15, while adoptions are being promoted nationwide throughout August.

Anyone interested in adopting, including Daku, Austin or Lea, can