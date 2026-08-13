Today in History: Berlin Wall construction begins, Apollo 11 astronauts honored

August 13 marks several significant moments in history, including the beginning of construction on the Berlin Wall, a celebration of the Apollo 11 astronauts and the death of legendary chef Julia Child.

On August 13, 1961, East German security forces began erecting barbed-wire barriers between East and West Berlin. The barriers eventually became the Berlin Wall, which stretched about 155 kilometers and remained in place until 1989, when crowds began tearing it down. East and West Germany officially reunified the following year.

Eight years later, on August 13, 1969, New York City held a ticker-tape parade honoring Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The celebration came less than a month after Armstrong and Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon.

Following the New York parade, the astronauts traveled to Chicago for another celebration before joining President Richard Nixon for a dinner in Los Angeles.

August 13 also marks the death of Julia Child, who died in 2004 at age 91. Child helped make French cuisine accessible to American audiences through her landmark cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and her popular public television programs.

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