Business, Finance & Tech
Wall Street closes higher Thursday as Nasdaq gains 0.81%
Wall Street closed higher Thursday, with all three major U.S. stock indexes posting gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 53,839.99, gaining 69.72 points, or 0.13%.
The S&P 500 closed at 7,798.99, up 50.49 points, or 0.65%.
The Nasdaq Composite led the major indexes higher, finishing at 26,803.03. The index gained 214.54 points, or 0.81%.
The closing figures come as investors continue to monitor economic data, inflation and other factors that could influence financial markets.
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By: CNN Newsource
August 13, 2026
stock marketWall StreetNYSEDow JonesSP 500Nasdaqstocksbusinesseconomyfinancial marketsAugust 13 2026
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