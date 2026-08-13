Wall Street closes higher Thursday as Nasdaq gains 0.81%

Wall Street closed higher Thursday, with all three major U.S. stock indexes posting gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 53,839.99, gaining 69.72 points, or 0.13%.

The S&P 500 closed at 7,798.99, up 50.49 points, or 0.65%.

The Nasdaq Composite led the major indexes higher, finishing at 26,803.03. The index gained 214.54 points, or 0.81%.

The closing figures come as investors continue to monitor economic data, inflation and other factors that could influence financial markets.

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