Water Wise Wednesday: Society Garlic Named August Desert-Friendly Plant of the Month

For August, the Coachella Valley Water District is highlighting Society Garlic as its desert-friendly Plant of the Month.

During Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the Coachella Valley Water District, explained that Society Garlic gets its name from the mild garlic-like smell of the plant.

The plant can add both visual appeal and a savory element to a desert garden. According to Garcia, the flowers and stems can be eaten and used in cooking.

Society Garlic also provides year-round greenery. Its stems are evergreen, meaning the plant can remain attractive even when it is not blooming or after flowers have been harvested for use in the kitchen.

The plant blooms from summer into fall, making August an ideal time to add it to a desert-friendly landscape.

Residents interested in growing Society Garlic can check with local nurseries, which also carry other plants suited to the Coachella Valley's climate.

The Coachella Valley Water District encourages residents to explore desert-friendly landscaping options that can help create attractive gardens while being better suited to the region's environment.

For more information about water conservation and desert-friendly landscaping, visit cvwd.org/conservation.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.