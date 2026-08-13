Why Trump was secretly smuggled out of Turkey aboard a catering truck

US officials used an elaborate security plan to secretly move President Donald Trump out of Turkey following concerns about a potential Iranian assassination attempt during last month's NATO summit, according to CNN reporting.

The plan was developed after US officials received intelligence that Iranian actors knew details about Trump's movements in Ankara, including the hotel where he was staying and his motorcade routes. Officials also received information about a possible threat involving a shoulder-fired missile targeting Air Force One.

Some officials questioned the credibility of the intelligence and whether Iran had the capability to carry out such an attack. But the Secret Service ultimately determined the potential threat was serious enough to warrant extraordinary precautions.

Rather than immediately removing Trump from Turkey, officials allowed him to continue his scheduled meetings before secretly arranging an alternative departure.

The president had arrived aboard a Boeing 747 donated by Qatar and had previously indicated that aircraft would become his primary Air Force One. Trump later said the plane would fly to Britain so troops could tour it and that he would return to the United States on the older Air Force One aircraft.

Instead, Trump boarded the older aircraft before quickly moving through another exit and into a white catering truck parked beside the plane.

The truck, normally used to deliver meals to aircraft, had been emptied and prepared for the operation. Trump and several members of his staff, along with Secret Service agents, were transported inside the truck across the airport tarmac.

The group was driven for about 162 seconds to a smaller C-32A military aircraft, which then carried Trump to Mildenhall airbase in Britain.

Many senior officials and staff members remained aboard the larger Air Force One aircraft and were reportedly unaware that Trump was no longer inside.

Security officials also arranged fighter jet escorts for both aircraft leaving Turkey.

The operation reflects the heightened security concerns surrounding Trump following multiple assassination attempts in the United States and continued threats against him.