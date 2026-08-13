Wildlife Crossing Project North of Palm Springs Moves Forward With New Study

A new wildlife crossing project north of Palm Springs is moving forward with a research study focused on how animals navigate the desert near Highway 62.

The Mojave Desert Land Trust is leading the study in partnership with Wildlands Network and other organizations. The project will examine how mountain lions, bighorn sheep and bobcats move through the area and identify safer ways for wildlife to cross the highway.

Mountain lions are considered the species most at risk in the project area.

Researchers plan to use temporary observation posts as part of a non-invasive approach to monitoring wildlife movement. The study will also examine the genetic health of animal populations and track wildlife killed in roadway collisions.

Wildlands Network biologist Christina Aoli says community participation will be an important part of the research. Organizers expect to reach out to residents in early 2027 and provide opportunities for people to report sightings of large wildlife killed along State Route 62.

Those observations could help researchers better understand road mortality and measure the success of a future wildlife crossing.

The long-term project area is located north of Palm Springs, and organizers hope to begin construction within the next three years.

Additional volunteer opportunities are expected to become available next year as the study progresses.

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