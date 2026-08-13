Wildlife Crossing Study Moves Forward Near Highway 62

A new wildlife crossing project is moving forward north of Palm Springs.

The Mojave Desert Land Trust is leading a study near Highway 62 to learn more about how mountain lions, bighorn sheep and bobcats move through the desert.

The organization is working with Wildlands Network and other partners to set up temporary observation posts.

The goal is to find safer ways for wildlife to cross the highway.

Mountain lions are considered the species most at risk in the study.

Researchers will also look at the health of local wildlife populations and track animals killed by vehicles.

Organizers say community members will have a chance to help with the research.

Volunteer opportunities are expected to become available next year.

Researchers also plan to ask residents to report large wildlife found along State Route 62.

That information will help researchers measure the success of future crossing efforts.

The long-term goal is to begin construction on a wildlife crossing within the next three years.