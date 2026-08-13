Youth Soccer Costs May Keep Talented Players From Reaching the Next Level

Soccer is one of the most popular youth sports in the United States, but researchers say the cost of reaching the highest levels can prevent talented players from getting the opportunity to advance.

A University of Georgia study found that the country's soccer development system is divided among school teams, private clubs and competing elite leagues, creating what researchers describe as a fractured pathway for players trying to move up.

Private clubs can help bridge that gap by providing professional coaching and higher-level competition. But the costs can be significant. Researchers found that playing at the private club or elite league level can cost families between $1,000 and $10,000 a year when fees, uniforms, equipment and travel are included.

Money isn't the only challenge. Parents may also need to drive children to multiple practices each week and travel long distances for weekend tournaments.

Researchers say those demands can favor children whose families have more financial resources, time and reliable transportation, while talented players from lower-income families may have fewer opportunities to be discovered.

The study suggests communities need more affordable programs, better coaching and clearer pathways for young athletes who want to advance.

Researchers say expanding low-cost recreational opportunities and access to quality coaching could help create a stronger development system where players are identified based on their ability rather than their family's financial resources.

U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan has previously discussed how the cost of soccer was a challenge for his family growing up. Donovan has said receiving a scholarship helped make it possible for him to continue playing and eventually represent the United States.

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