6-Year-Old Dies After Being Left on Daycare Van in Extreme Heat

A six-year-old girl died after she was found on a daycare van in Cordova, Tennessee, during a day of extreme summer heat.

Winter Jones was discovered shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday outside Kidd University, according to her family. Her uncle, Christopher Jones, said Winter had been left on the daycare vehicle for hours.

The family said Winter was non-speaking autistic and was unable to communicate that she was still on the van or advocate for herself.

Winter was taken to Baptist Children's Hospital, where her family said she was pronounced dead.

The discovery prompted a police investigation, with officers responding to the daycare as family members gathered at the scene.

Medical experts say temperatures inside vehicles can become deadly within minutes during extreme heat. Dr. Rudy Kink, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said a vehicle sitting in direct sunlight can heat rapidly, even when outdoor temperatures are below 100 degrees.

Temperatures in a parked vehicle can reach dangerous levels quickly, particularly with the windows closed.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed it is involved in the investigation. The Kidd University website was also suspended Thursday night.

Winter's family is now grieving the loss of a child they say should have been protected.

Her uncle said the family is struggling with the loss and the pain of seeing Winter's father cope with his daughter's death.

The investigation into how Winter was left on the daycare van remains underway.

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