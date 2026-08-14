Arrest Made in Splash House Fight That Injured Nine in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police have arrested a man accused of throwing bottles into a crowd during a fight at the Palm Springs Air Museum that left nine people injured.

Police say 35-year-old Milan Youssef of El Cajon turned himself in to the Palm Springs Police Department. He faces several counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The case stems from an August 9 incident during Splash House at the Palm Springs Air Museum. According to police, a dispute escalated before bottles were thrown into the crowd.

Nine bystanders were injured by broken glass.

Detectives identified Youssef during their investigation and worked with the San Diego Police Department to locate him. Police say he later turned himself in.

Youssef was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The arrest comes as the second weekend of Splash House is underway in Palm Springs. The music festival continues through Sunday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against Youssef have not been proven in court.

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