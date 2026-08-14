Big Bear Bald Eagle Shadow Spotted With New Female Eagle After Jackie’s Death

Big Bear’s famous bald eagle Shadow is back at his well-known nest, and this time he has some company.

Shadow was recently spotted spending about 10 minutes at the Big Bear Valley eagle nest with a new female bald eagle known as KD1. The sighting has eagle watchers wondering whether a new relationship could be developing.

But experts say it’s far too early to jump to conclusions.

KD1 is a banded eagle that has been tracked by biologists since hatching in the Prado Basin. Biologists say she is still relatively young, but should be mature enough to potentially nest when mating season arrives this fall.

One expert said Shadow and KD1 appeared to display social behavior while spending time together at the nest. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the two are forming a breeding pair.

The sighting comes just days after Shadow lost his longtime partner, Jackie, who died following more than three weeks of intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center. Jackie was found injured near Big Bear Lake in July and was suffering from severe anemia.

Shadow and Jackie had been together for about eight years and became beloved by millions of eagle watchers who followed their nest and offspring online.

For now, KD1 appears to be a visitor to the nest. Whether she becomes Shadow's new mate remains unknown.

Experts also caution against projecting human emotions onto wild animals, noting that eagles will ultimately follow their natural behavior.

Still, the appearance of a new eagle has given Big Bear's eagle watchers something to look forward to following Jackie's death.

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