Boxer Prichard Colón Dies at 33, 11 Years After Life-Altering Head Injury

Former professional boxer Prichard Colón has died at age 33, 11 years after suffering a life-altering brain injury during a 2015 fight.

Colón's father, Richard Colón, announced his son's death Thursday in a Facebook post, asking supporters to continue keeping the family in their prayers.

Born in Florida, Colón moved with his family to Puerto Rico as a child. He became a highly regarded amateur boxer, winning five national championships and a Youth Pan American gold medal before turning professional.

Colón began his professional career in 2013 and won 16 of his 17 fights, including 13 victories by knockout. His final fight came in October 2015 against Terrel Williams at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

During the 10-round bout, Colón sustained multiple blows to the head, including an illegal punch to the back of his head. Video from the fight showed Williams landing the punch during the seventh round. Williams was penalized for the illegal blow.

Colón was knocked down twice in the ninth round and was eventually disqualified after the round. His corner had mistakenly removed his gloves, believing the fight had ended.

Colón showed signs of head trauma after the bout and was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. His injuries ended his boxing career, and he spent the following years with severe disabilities, often pictured in a wheelchair.

The World Boxing Council honored Colón following his death, calling him an "eternal champion." The organization said his story helped inspire stronger safety measures and stricter medical protocols in boxing, including greater enforcement against illegal blows to the back of the head.

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