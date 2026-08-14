Clear the Shelters: Palm Springs Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees This Weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend as part of its annual Clear the Shelters event, giving Coachella Valley families an opportunity to bring home a new pet at no cost.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The adoption fees are being covered through a sponsorship from Marco Colantonio, who previously adopted his dog Coco from the shelter.

Shelter officials say the summer months bring an increase in the number of animals needing homes. The shelter currently has more than 100 dogs and nearly 100 cats available for adoption, including kittens and puppies.

During a live preview, NBC Palm Springs' Maria Noble Valdez introduced viewers to Cyclone, a three-month-old long-haired kitten who came to the shelter as a stray. Cyclone has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will be available for adoption during the event.

While adoption fees are waived, the shelter will still conduct its normal adoption process to help ensure each animal is placed in an appropriate home.

Officials are encouraging prospective adopters to visit the shelter's website ahead of time to see which animals are available. They also warn that the event is expected to draw large crowds and could include long lines.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is located in Palm Springs and serves families throughout the Coachella Valley.

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