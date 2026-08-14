Coachella Trump Rally Gun Case Against Las Vegas Man Closed After Diversion Program

The criminal case against a Las Vegas man who brought guns to a 2024 Trump rally in Coachella is now closed after he completed a six-month diversion program.

Vem Miller, 51, completed the program at the end of July, resolving a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from the October 2024 rally.

Miller drove to the Coachella Valley event with guns in his vehicle. At the time, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco described Miller as a possible assassin. However, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service later found no evidence that Miller intended to harm Trump, and Bianco subsequently walked back his characterization.

As part of the resolution of the misdemeanor case, a judge ordered Miller to pay a $100 fine, complete community service and take firearm safety classes.

Miller also filed a federal lawsuit against Bianco and Riverside County. That case was dismissed and is now being appealed.

The case drew national attention because of the security concerns surrounding the rally and the presence of firearms near a presidential candidate. The closure of Miller's criminal case brings the local prosecution to an end, although his separate federal civil appeal remains ongoing.

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