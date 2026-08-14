Desert Best Friend’s Closet Seeks Volunteers to Help Local Job Seekers

Desert Best Friend’s Closet is looking for volunteers to help local job seekers prepare for their next opportunity.

The Coachella Valley nonprofit provides free professional clothing, career coaching and resume workshops to people working toward employment and financial independence.

Volunteers are needed at the organization’s Palm Desert boutique for a variety of roles, including sorting clothing donations, assisting customers and helping job seekers choose professional outfits for interviews.

Leaders say volunteers are a key part of the organization’s mission and help create a welcoming experience for people who may be entering the job market or looking to make a career change.

The right clothing can do more than make a strong first impression, organizers say. Having professional attire can also help job seekers feel more confident when walking into an interview or starting a new position.

Volunteer opportunities include retail assistance, donation sorting and client wardrobing.

Students, retirees and anyone interested in giving back to the community are encouraged to apply.

For those looking for a hands-on way to support people in the Coachella Valley, volunteering with Desert Best Friend’s Closet offers an opportunity to help local residents take another step toward employment and financial independence.

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