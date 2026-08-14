Extreme Heat Can Be Dangerous for Dogs: Pet Experts Share Warning Signs

As summer temperatures climb into the upper 90s, pet care experts are warning dog owners that extreme heat can quickly become dangerous for their pets.

Brandon Stoudenmier, owner of River Paws Pet Resort in Montgomery, Alabama, says dogs can go from playing normally to experiencing a life-threatening situation in a matter of minutes.

With temperatures soaring, the facility is reducing the amount of time dogs spend outdoors and moving activities into air-conditioned indoor areas.

Stoudenmier says a pet’s age and breed can also affect how well it handles the heat. Older dogs may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion, while flat-faced breeds such as Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers and Pugs can face additional risks because of their breathing difficulties.

He says that when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, some dogs may struggle after only a few minutes outside.

For dogs that must spend time outdoors, experts recommend providing plenty of shade, fresh water and airflow. Pet owners should also watch for warning signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy panting, pale gums and a noticeable staggering or unsteady gait.

If a dog begins showing those symptoms, owners should move the animal into air conditioning as quickly as possible, provide access to water and contact a veterinarian for further guidance.

With extreme summer heat continuing, experts say limiting outdoor exposure can help keep four-legged family members safe.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.