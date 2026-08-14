Extreme Heat Can Quickly Become Dangerous for Dogs, Pet Experts Warn

As summer temperatures climb into the upper 90s, pet care experts are warning families that extreme heat can quickly become dangerous for dogs.

Brandon Stoudenmier, owner of River Paws Pet Resort in Montgomery, Alabama, says dogs can go from running and playing normally to facing a life-threatening situation in a short amount of time.

The resort, which provides doggy daycare, boarding and grooming, can care for up to 100 dogs a day. During periods of extreme heat, Stoudenmier and his staff reduce outdoor activity and move dogs into air-conditioned indoor play areas.

Stoudenmier says a dog's age can play a major role in its risk of heat exhaustion, with older animals particularly vulnerable. Certain breeds are also at greater risk, especially flat-faced dogs such as Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers and Pugs.

He says when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, some dogs may begin struggling to breathe after only a few minutes outdoors.

If a dog must be outside, experts recommend providing shade, fans and plenty of fresh water. Pet owners should also watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy panting, pale gums and staggering or unsteady movement.

If those symptoms appear, experts recommend getting the dog into air conditioning as quickly as possible and contacting a veterinarian for further help.

As temperatures remain high, limiting a dog's exposure to extreme heat can help prevent a potentially life-threatening emergency.

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