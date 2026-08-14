Florida “Tomb Raiders” Accused of Stealing Heirlooms From Cemeteries

Authorities in Florida are searching for three suspects accused of stealing family heirlooms from cemetery niches in what investigators describe as a multi-state crime spree.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has dubbed the suspects the "Tomb Raiders." Investigators say Drake Milam, his girlfriend Portia Bancroft and her mother, Angela Garrett, have targeted cemeteries in at least nine states.

Authorities say the suspects are from the Indianapolis, Indiana, area but could be anywhere in the eastern United States. All three have full extradition warrants out of Central Florida.

Investigators say the trio targeted Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida, among other locations. Authorities say they have identified at least 20 cases in Florida, with reported thefts occurring at cemeteries stretching from the Tampa area to Seminole County.

The estimated value of the stolen property in those Florida cases is more than $35,000. However, investigators say the financial value is not the only concern, as the items were family heirlooms left to memorialize loved ones.

Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park said it has added security measures and provided surveillance footage to investigators showing individuals believed to be responsible for the thefts.

Authorities are now asking families who have not recently visited loved ones in cemetery niches to check whether memorial items remain in place. Anyone who discovers missing property is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are asking the public for information that could help locate the three suspects.

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