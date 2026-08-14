Haro Case Puts Riverside County Child Protection Services Under Scrutiny

The case of missing baby Emmanuel Haro is putting Riverside County Child Protective Services under scrutiny.

An attorney suing the county says warning signs about Emmanuel's father, Jake Haro, should have prompted a stronger response from CPS.

Attorney Roger Booth of Booth Law says a search of Haro's home uncovered a gun, which he says violated Haro's probation. Because children were living in the home, CPS was contacted and opened an investigation.

Booth says there were problems with how that investigation was handled.

He says Haro gave social workers what Booth describes as false information about a previous child abuse case, including claiming an earlier incident was an accident and that charges had been dropped.

Booth argues those statements should have been red flags.

He also questions why Haro's history and the presence of a new baby did not result in a higher level of concern.

Booth says required CPS paperwork was also completed incorrectly, including a risk assessment that documents a parent's history of abuse and prior investigations.

He says correcting the assessment could have resulted in a very high risk designation, which would have required additional action under CPS policies.

Legal experts say that intervention could potentially have changed what happened to Emmanuel.

Riverside County's Department of Public Social Services says it cannot comment on the case because of confidentiality laws.

The lawsuit is now raising broader questions about how CPS handles warning signs and whether social workers have the training and support needed to recognize potential risks.

Booth says social workers should be encouraged to look at the full picture rather than treating each investigation as an isolated case.

The investigation and legal proceedings remain ongoing.