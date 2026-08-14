Indio Man Accused of Food 4 Less Parking Lot Killing Heading to Trial

The man accused of shooting and killing a customer outside an Indio Food 4 Less is heading toward trial.

Gideon Gonzalez Jr., 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Lorenzo Sigaviano, who was shot in the parking lot in February 2025.

According to police, the confrontation began inside the store before spilling into the parking lot. Investigators say Gonzalez then opened fire, killing Sigaviano.

Officers arrested Gonzalez just minutes later a short distance from the Food 4 Less.

Gonzalez has no prior felony convictions and is currently out on bail after posting a $250,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 27 in Indio.

The case remains pending, and the murder charge is an allegation. Gonzalez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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