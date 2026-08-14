Investigators Reveal New Details in Emmanuel Haro Case

A case that began with the reported kidnapping of an infant in Yucaipa has taken a tragic turn, with investigators now revealing new details about the evidence that led to the arrests of Emmanuel Haro’s parents.

Nearly a year ago, Rebecca Haro reported that her infant son, Emmanuel, had been taken from a Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. At the time, authorities launched a kidnapping investigation, searching the area with deputies, canines and a helicopter.

But investigators say several details quickly raised questions about the reported abduction.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Nicholas Clark, who supervised the team investigating Emmanuel’s disappearance, said investigators noticed the family’s white Toyota Tacoma was parked in an unusual location, far from the store entrance.

Investigators also searched the Haro family's home in Cabazon. Clark said authorities found details that did not appear consistent with an infant living there.

Investigators expected to find items such as a crib, baby clothing and other belongings typically associated with a young child. Clark said those items were not present inside the residence.

Authorities later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business showing Rebecca Haro parking the Tacoma outside Big 5.

Investigators say the footage did not support the account of a random kidnapping occurring at the vehicle. According to authorities, there was nothing in the video that appeared consistent with a stranger attacking Rebecca Haro and taking Emmanuel. Investigators also described concerns surrounding Jake Haro’s interactions with law enforcement. Clark said Haro’s attitude toward investigators was negative and that his level of cooperation was not what authorities expected from a parent whose child had been reported missing.

As the investigation continued, authorities say they discovered additional evidence, including property they believed belonged to Emmanuel.

The investigation eventually led authorities back to the Haro residence in Cabazon. Investigators say that when they executed an arrest warrant, Jake Haro was outside the home burning items while Rebecca Haro was discarding bags of trash.

A subsequent search of the bags allegedly uncovered handwritten notes from Rebecca Haro documenting events surrounding the reported kidnapping.

The investigation ultimately resulted in both Rebecca Haro and Jake Haro being arrested and later pleading guilty in connection with the death of their son. What began as a desperate search for a missing infant ultimately became a homicide investigation. Investigators say the evidence collected throughout the case contradicted the original kidnapping story and helped prosecutors build the case against Emmanuel Haro’s parents.

You can find part two, where we spoke to the lead prosecutor who helped put both parents behind bars here, "Part Two".