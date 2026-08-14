Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, August 14, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies while surrounded by mountains clouds today, tomorrow and Sunday, while temps warm-up slowly each afternoon.
Palm Springs will peak at 101° today, followed by 103° on Saturday, 106° by Sunday. The city will be closer to that normal high of 109° by the middle of next week.
Surface moisture levels will remain unchanged into early next week with some humidity each day. Dew points will hover in the middle-50s on the West end of the Valley, around 60° on the Southeast end.
While the chance of rain is nonexistent for the Valley, there is a very slight chance of a mountain shower today and tomorrow... if anything at all.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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