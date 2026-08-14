Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, August 14, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies while surrounded by mountains clouds today, tomorrow and Sunday, while temps warm-up slowly each afternoon.

Palm Springs will peak at 101° today, followed by 103° on Saturday, 106° by Sunday. The city will be closer to that normal high of 109° by the middle of next week.



Surface moisture levels will remain unchanged into early next week with some humidity each day. Dew points will hover in the middle-50s on the West end of the Valley, around 60° on the Southeast end.

While the chance of rain is nonexistent for the Valley, there is a very slight chance of a mountain shower today and tomorrow... if anything at all.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings