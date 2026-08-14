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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, August 14, 2026!

Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, August 14, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies while surrounded by mountains clouds today, tomorrow and Sunday, while temps warm-up slowly each afternoon.

Palm Springs will peak at 101° today, followed by 103° on Saturday, 106° by Sunday. The city will be closer to that normal high of 109° by the middle of next week.

Surface moisture levels will remain unchanged into early next week with some humidity each day. Dew points will hover in the middle-50s on the West end of the Valley, around 60° on the Southeast end.

While the chance of rain is nonexistent for the Valley, there is a very slight chance of a mountain shower today and tomorrow... if anything at all.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 14, 2026

Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, August 14, 2026!