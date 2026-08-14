Judge's Sentencing Decision In Previous Haro Abuse Case Faces Scrutiny

A judge's decision in a previous child abuse case involving Jake Haro is now facing renewed scrutiny following the disappearance and alleged killing of his infant son, Emmanuel.

In 2023, Haro was facing a six-year prison sentence for severely abusing his 10-week-old daughter in 2018. The child suffered permanent injuries and cerebral palsy.

Retired San Bernardino County Judge Dwight Moore was filling in on the Riverside County bench when he suspended Haro's prison sentence and instead sentenced him to probation.

Moore reportedly told Haro in court, "I'm giving you a chance. Don't mess it up. Good luck."

More than two years later, prosecutors allege Haro killed his nine-month-old son, Emmanuel.

At a news conference announcing Haro's arrest last year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin criticized the judge's decision.

Hestrin said Haro should have been in prison when Emanuel's death occurred and argued that the sentence could have changed the outcome.

Despite the criticism, Moore continues to serve as a temporary judicial officer in Riverside County.

Presiding Judge Jacqueline Jackson has continued bringing Moore back to the bench as needed.

NBC Palm Springs has repeatedly requested an interview with Jackson about her decision to continue using Moore. She has not responded to those requests.

Jackson's elected term as a Riverside County judge runs through 2031.

The NBC Palm Springs news team also confirmed Moore was back on the bench in a Riverside County courtroom as recently as two weeks ago.