Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Conditions Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Lawmakers and military families are raising concerns about reportedly deteriorating conditions and morale aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is on a record deployment in the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier has been at sea for 244 consecutive days, with more than 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard. According to military families and U.S. officials, some personnel have not set foot on land since December.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back against reports of poor conditions aboard the ship, saying the military is working to provide crews with what they need during extended deployments.

However, military families say sailors have experienced problems with supplies and other basic services. Reports have included shortages of supplies, water contamination, plumbing problems, mail delays and concerns about mental health and deck safety.

Multiple U.S. officials also told NBC News there have been "man overboard" incidents involving the Lincoln. The Pentagon confirmed that a sailor went overboard earlier this month and is receiving care off the ship.

Families of sailors aboard the carrier say the extended deployment has taken a toll. Some also report that supplies have arrived late and that access to fresh food has been limited.

The Navy says the USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to sail home in the coming weeks and will be replaced in the region by the USS George Washington.

Two U.S. officials told NBC News that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has warned Hegseth and the president about lengthy deployments and declining morale.

Lawmakers from both parties are now calling for answers, with some warning that the reported conditions could become a national security concern if they affect the readiness and effectiveness of U.S. forces.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.