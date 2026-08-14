Lawsuit Claims Riverside County Missed Opportunities to Protect Baby Emmanuel Haro

One year after 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was reported missing in Yucaipa, a new lawsuit is raising questions about whether his death could have been prevented.

Attorney Roger Booth is representing Emmanuel’s 3-year-old sister, Promise Faith, in a civil lawsuit against Riverside County. The lawsuit alleges the county’s Department of Public Social Services missed multiple opportunities to intervene and protect the children.

According to the lawsuit, warning signs were present before Emmanuel was born. Attorneys allege Riverside County social workers failed to properly assess the risk to the children after law enforcement discovered a firearm in Rebecca Haro’s possession in July 2024. That discovery was significant because Emmanuel’s father, Jake Haro, had previously been convicted of child cruelty.

Booth argues that a proper risk assessment should have resulted in a high-risk designation and additional court oversight.

“The standard in a civil lawsuit like this is preponderance of the evidence,” Booth said. “Meaning, is it more likely than not, if the defendant had acted appropriately, that the harm to the child would have been prevented? And we think absolutely that’s the case.”

The lawsuit comes after both of Emmanuel’s parents pleaded guilty in connection with his death. Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for his son’s murder, while Rebecca Haro was sentenced to 12 years and eight months after pleading guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Emmanuel’s remains have still not been recovered.

The lawsuit seeks accountability on behalf of Emmanuel’s sister and argues that earlier intervention could have protected both children.

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