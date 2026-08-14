Manny the Movie Guy Talks ‘Jackass: Best and Last’ With Steve-O

The Jackass franchise is taking what could be its final bow with “Jackass: Best and Last,” now available to rent or own on digital.

Manny the Movie Guy sat down with longtime Jackass cast member Steve-O to talk about the new film, the franchise’s legacy and why this latest chapter feels different from previous farewells.

Steve-O reflected on the experience of helping shape the final movie during the editing process. He said one of the most striking parts of “Best and Last” is its opening sequence, which sets the tone for an emotional sendoff to decades of stunts, laughs and outrageous moments.

The film also addresses the reality that the cast members are getting older. When asked why this is truly the last Jackass movie, Steve-O joked that Johnny Knoxville’s brain can no longer sustain more blunt-force trauma.

Despite the physical comedy and dangerous stunts that have defined the franchise, Steve-O said the deeper message of Jackass is about finding joy.

After decades of making movies and television together, he said the constant element throughout the franchise has been the joy that comes through the screen.

“Jackass: Best and Last” features familiar faces from the franchise, including Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England and others.

For longtime fans, the movie serves as both a comedy and a celebration of the cast’s history together.

And, as always, viewers are reminded that the stunts featured in the movie were performed by professionals and should not be attempted.

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