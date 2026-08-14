Meet Sarabi: Almost Ten Months In, She's Ready for Her Forever Home

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Sarabi, a two-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since November. Nearly ten months, and still waiting.

The moment she got out, Sarabi made it clear she was ready. She hopped right into the truck, rode like a champ, and showed off her energy from the start. She loves everyone she meets, does great with kids, and is fantastic with other dogs.

"Taking her back to the shelter was heartbreaking," Jen said. " After almost ten months of waiting, Sarabi deserves more than another night in a kennel. She deserves a family, a home, and someone to finally choose her."

If you're interested in adopting Sarabi, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1868740.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



