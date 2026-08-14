Millions of Kids Have Undiagnosed Vision Problems, Experts Say Standard Screenings Miss Most Cases

About five million children in the U.S. have a diagnosed eye or vision problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say that number is likely much higher, since standard school screenings miss roughly three-quarters of vision impairments in kids.

Doctors say the problem is that most children don't know something is wrong, so they never say anything.

"Most of the time kids will not tell them just because they don't know what they don't know," said Dr. Teri Geist, president of the American Optometric Association.

Instead, parents and teachers need to watch for warning signs. Geist says trouble focusing, poor grades, behavior problems, frustration, low self-esteem, pulling away from others, and eye rubbing can all point to an undiagnosed vision problem.

"Early detection is key with that," Geist said.

The American Optometric Association says school screenings don't catch as many as 75% of vision problems. And even when a problem is found, around 61% of children with detected eye issues never make it to a doctor for treatment.

Geist recommends comprehensive eye exams instead, which check how a child's eyes work together and screen for serious eye diseases, not just basic vision.

"If we can see those kids younger, we can have treatment options at a younger age, and that is essential for eye health later on in life," Geist said.



