Palm Springs Animal Shelter Offers Adoptions at No Cost To You This Weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is crowded right now with loving, adoptable pets, and this weekend it's asking the community to help find them forever homes. As part of the national "Clear the Shelters" campaign, adoptions at the shelter will be at no cost to you Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will all be available throughout the weekend, with the cost of every adoption covered by Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group. Anyone interested doesn't have to wait until the weekend to start looking. Adoptable pets can be viewed anytime at psanimalshelter.org.

NBC Palm Springs has partnered with the shelter for this national event for several years. Together, the effort has helped find new homes for hundreds of animals in the Coachella Valley.

The local event is part of a larger push by NBCUniversal Local, now in its 12th year. The donation side of the campaign started in July and runs through September 15, while adoptions are being promoted nationwide throughout August. Since it began in 2015, Clear the Shelters has led to more than 1.3 million pet adoptions and raised over $5.6 million for shelters and rescues across the country. Last year alone, the campaign helped more than 160,000 animals find homes.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter this Saturday or Sunday during open hours.