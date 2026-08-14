Palm Springs Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Clear the Shelter Weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is making it easier for families to find a new furry family member this weekend.

As part of the Clear the Shelter event, all adoption fees at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter will be waived Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group, which is covering the adoption fees to help more shelter animals find permanent homes.

Marco Colantonio said supporting the shelter is especially meaningful because he has adopted pets from the organization himself. His dog Coco, now about three and a half years old, was adopted from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Colantonio said he considers Coco a rescue who ended up rescuing his family with the unconditional love she provides.

The shelter says the weekend event gives children, seniors and families an opportunity to meet animals that are waiting for new homes without having to worry about adoption fees.

The event also highlights the emotional connection that can come with adopting a shelter animal. While people may arrive thinking they are rescuing a pet, shelter supporters say the animals often bring companionship, love and joy back to the families who adopt them.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is encouraging people throughout the Coachella Valley to stop by this weekend, meet the available animals and consider giving one a permanent home.

Clear the Shelter runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoption fees waived thanks to the event sponsor.

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