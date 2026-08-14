Scaly, Sherbet, and Lizard Kings, It's a Wild One Today

Friday, August 14th, brought a stacked lineup of odd holidays on today's Hashtag Holiday Calendar, and Jerry Steffen made sure nobody left without learning something. First up was National Creamsicle Day, celebrating the classic frozen treat made of ice cream on a stick wrapped in a shell of orange sherbet. Next came National Tattoo Removal Day, a nod to anyone with a little ink regret and the laser technology that now makes skin safe extraction possible.

Then things got scaly with World Lizard Day, honoring the reptiles with the googly eyes and the impressive resume, there are more than 6,000 known lizard species out there. With lizards as the theme of the day, Jerry turned it into the keyword for today's Pop Quiz, and the two questions that followed were built entirely around it.

Think you know your lizards? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video for the full segment and find out if you get both questions right.

1) The auto insurance company GEICO is best known for its TV ad campaigns featuring an anthropomorphic lizard known as the GEICO Gecko. Its voice is currently supplied by British actor Jake Wood, but the very first voice behind the GEICO Gecko was an American actor who had already been voicing the animated character Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons. Who was the first voice of the GEICO Gecko?

A) Bruce Greenwood

B) Kelsey Grammer

C) Peter Dinklage

2) The nickname "The Lizard King" originated from a couple of places. This musical act wrote a poem called "The Celebration of the Lizard," while also famously uttering the line "I am the Lizard King, I can do anything" during the recording of one of his albums. Which James in pop music history is known as the Lizard King?

A) Jimmy Buffett

B) Jimi Hendrix

C) Jim Morrison

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen every weekday morning on NBC Palm Springs, and don't forget to watch the video above to see if your guesses stack up.



