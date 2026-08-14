Spokane Family Searches Burned Home for Heirlooms After Wildfire

Residents in Spokane, Washington, are beginning the long process of cleaning up and rebuilding after wildfires destroyed numerous homes and left neighborhoods covered in charred debris.

Among those searching through the remains is Porter Lawrence, whose aunt, uncle and 91-year-old grandmother lived in one of the homes destroyed by the fire. The homeowners were away on a cruise when the fire started, while Lawrence's grandmother, who has dementia, was safely evacuated.

Lawrence and his parents are now leading the cleanup effort, searching through what remains of the family home for anything that survived.

One of the most meaningful discoveries came from a safe that had been inside the house. The family had hoped a wedding cake knife belonging to Lawrence's grandmother might have survived.

They found it.

The knife, which still bears the initials of Lawrence's grandmother and her husband and their anniversary date, survived nearly 70 years, outlived the groom and made it through two other fires.

For the family, the discovery provided a moment of hope during an otherwise devastating cleanup.

Mary Lawrence said the experience has reinforced the family's determination to keep moving forward. She also reflected on her own battle with breast cancer two years ago, saying the family has a fighting spirit.

The cleanup process continues as residents deal with burned trees, insurance issues and concerns about hazardous materials in the destroyed neighborhoods.

For the Lawrence family, finding one small piece of their history provided a reminder of what survived.

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