The Roggin Report, Aug 14th, 2026

It was one of those Roggin Report episodes where you could go from a bizarre stop sign to a blood shortage, then somehow end up talking about college, community involvement and why simply showing up can change your life. In other words, pretty much a normal night in the Coachella Valley.

The show opened with questions about Splash House after an incident last weekend in which nine people were injured when bottles were thrown into a crowd. Police announced an arrest, but the bigger question now is whether security will be tightened for the next weekend. Contributors Drewvy and Paul Scott agreed that glass should never have made it into a crowded poolside event, although they differed somewhat on how much responsibility belongs to the person involved versus the event organizers.

The conversation then shifted to something a little less flashy but just as important: faded highway signs around the Washington Street exit on I-10. A Palm Desert resident brought attention to the problem, raising the familiar question of why something sometimes has to become a complaint before it gets fixed. As Paul put it, “The squeaky wheel gets the sign.”

Mental health response was another major topic, with contributors discussing whether police should be responding alone when someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The consensus was that mental health professionals can play an important role, but they should have police protection when situations could become dangerous.

Then there was the blood shortage. Lifestream Blood Bank says supplies are at a record low, with less than one day of blood available to support Valley hospitals and patients. The message was simple: give where you live.

The show also featured beautiful sunset photos from Scott and Steven, a hilarious look at confusing stop signs, and a goodbye to community reporter Amaya D’Souza as she prepares to head to USC. Her advice was simple and pretty darn good: show up, get involved and keep doing what you love.

And finally, Producer Kevin put out the call for new Roggin Report contributors, saying the show wants people from all backgrounds and all points of view.

Because that’s really the theme here: whether you’re donating blood, speaking your mind, fixing a sign, helping a neighbor or simply showing up, you’re part of the Valley.

And yes, the answer to the Riddler’s final question was chewing gum.

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