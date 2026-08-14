Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow White House Ballroom Construction

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow construction of a planned ballroom at the White House to continue, arguing that the $400 million project is needed for presidential security and national security.

The emergency request filed Friday comes after lower courts repeatedly ruled that Trump needs congressional approval before moving forward with the project. The latest ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Trump to stop above-ground construction at the site of the former East Wing.

The administration argues that halting construction could create security risks, particularly because the project includes a sophisticated underground bunker. US Solicitor General John Sauer said the construction is necessary to protect Trump and future presidents, citing previous attempts on Trump's life.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation challenged the project in court, arguing that the president does not have unlimited authority to dramatically alter the White House without congressional approval.

The DC Circuit agreed with the preservation group in a 2-1 decision, stating that whether a massive ballroom should be built is a matter for Congress rather than unilateral executive action.

The Supreme Court request also includes new renderings of the proposed ballroom. The updated designs feature at least two large gold presidential seals on the exterior and Corinthian columns inspired in part by the architecture of the Supreme Court.

The ballroom is expected to cover approximately 89,000 square feet, substantially larger than the White House's 55,000-square-foot Executive Mansion.

Trump has said he wants the project completed by summer 2028.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has until Tuesday to respond to the Supreme Court petition.

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