US Murder Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since the 1950s, FBI Data Shows

The U.S. murder rate has fallen to its lowest level since the 1950s, according to the FBI’s latest crime report, continuing a sharp decline that began after crime surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI reported significant decreases in murder and other violent crimes in 2025, with the downward trend continuing into the first half of 2026, according to FBI data and independent crime researchers.

President Donald Trump highlighted the figures Friday during an event on Long Island, crediting his administration and federal law enforcement officials for the decline. Trump said there were more than 3,100 fewer murders in 2025 than the year before he took office.

FBI Director Kash Patel and other administration officials have pointed to increased federal resources for cities and their approach to supporting local law enforcement.

Crime researchers, however, caution that the decline cannot easily be attributed to one administration, policy or program. Adam Gelb, president of the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice, said homicide rates have fallen across cities with different political leadership, economic conditions and public safety strategies.

Researchers say several factors could be contributing to the decline, including changes in criminal justice practices, broader societal and cultural changes and technological advances.

The drop follows a significant increase in homicides during the early years of the pandemic. While the latest numbers represent a substantial improvement, researchers say more analysis is needed to determine exactly what is driving the nationwide decline.

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