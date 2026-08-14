What A Diff'rence A Day Made!

The middle and upper-level clouds which hid the sunshine yesterday have moved their way to the East.

Here's a look to the North toward the Coachella Valley from our Toro Peak Cam 8700-feet up in the Santa Rosa Mountains. The first image captures the clouds and some of the sprinkles which fell over the Valley at 5a just before sunrise this morning... the second pic reflects the clear conditions just 6-hours later.

Palm Springs will see sunny skies both days this weekend.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings