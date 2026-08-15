6 men arrested in suspected child human trafficking operation in Modesto

Five men and one juvenile have been arrested following a months-long investigation into an alleged human trafficking operation involving minors in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the sheriff’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force said they identified individuals believed to be involved in commercial sex trafficking and rescued several minor victims during the investigation.

Authorities said detectives, with assistance from the Stanislaus County Probation Department and Modesto Police Department, connected the alleged operation to a Modesto apartment where the suspects reportedly lived with the victims.

The five adult suspects were identified as Adonis Lartigue, 20, of Reno; Haywood Moye, 21; Isaiah Amador, 18; Raginald Williams, 19; and Terris Austin, 20, all of Modesto. A juvenile suspect was also arrested.

The adult suspects were booked into the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Detention Center on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and other sex trafficking-related charges. The juvenile was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on similar allegations. Authorities said the suspects are being held on different bail amounts based on their charges.

The sheriff's office said it will not release additional information about the victims because they are minors and are protected under California confidentiality laws.

Investigators said they have rescued nine minor human trafficking victims in Stanislaus County this year, resulting in nine arrests.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and the suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.