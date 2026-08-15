CLEAR THE SHELTERS: PALM SPRINGS ANIMAL SHELTER OFFERS FREE ADOPTIONS THIS WEEKEND

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is giving local families an extra reason to consider adoption this weekend as it works to find homes for animals amid an ongoing overcrowding problem.

The shelter is hosting its Clear the Shelters event Saturday and Sunday, with all adoption fees covered by the Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group for adoptions made at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

The timing also coincides with International Homeless Animals’ Day, an annual observance focused on raising awareness about homeless pets and encouraging people to consider adoption.

Shelter officials say events like this are especially important as they continue working to find permanent homes for the animals in their care.

For families considering adding a dog or cat to their household, the weekend offers an opportunity to meet shelter pets while helping create more space for animals who may need the shelter’s services.

And on a day dedicated to highlighting the millions of animals without permanent homes, there may be no better way to make a difference than by giving one of them a place to call home.