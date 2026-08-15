France’s Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

France’s top court has blocked a proposed ban on social media for children under 15, ruling that the legislation went too far and raised concerns over freedom of expression and privacy.

The Constitutional Council ruled Friday that the proposed law could not prohibit minors from using social media without infringing on freedom of expression and communication. The council also found the measure too broad because it did not adequately account for the circumstances of individual minors or the specific risks associated with different platforms.

The bill, approved overwhelmingly by French lawmakers last month, would have made France the first country in the European Union to establish a social media age limit of 15.

The council also raised privacy concerns, noting that the legislation effectively could have required everyone, including adults, to verify their age before accessing social media platforms.

The court acknowledged that protecting children is a legitimate goal but concluded that the proposed restrictions were not appropriate, necessary or proportionate to that objective.

Following the ruling, French President Emmanuel Macron instructed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to revise the legislation as quickly as possible. Macron's office said he remains committed to implementing a social media age ban by spring 2027.

France is not alone in considering restrictions on children's social media use. Australia introduced an under-16 social media restriction last December, while Britain, Spain, Greece and Denmark are also considering or pursuing similar age limits.

The issue continues to fuel debate over how governments can protect children online while preserving privacy and freedom of expression.

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