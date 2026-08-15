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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, August 15, 2026!

Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, August 15, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today while surrounded by mountain clouds, a couple of which may produce an isolated storm later this afternoon.

You can expect another day of below-normal high temperatures around 103° this afternoon. After that, Palm Springs' temps will heat-up to 106° on Sunday, followed by a string of near-normal number close to 109° next week.

It looks like we will not be shaking the humidity all that much. Valley dew points will continue to hover in the upper-50s this weekend.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 14, 2026

Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, August 15, 2026!