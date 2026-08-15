Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, August 15, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today while surrounded by mountain clouds, a couple of which may produce an isolated storm later this afternoon.

You can expect another day of below-normal high temperatures around 103° this afternoon. After that, Palm Springs' temps will heat-up to 106° on Sunday, followed by a string of near-normal number close to 109° next week.

It looks like we will not be shaking the humidity all that much. Valley dew points will continue to hover in the upper-50s this weekend.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings