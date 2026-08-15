Local Pastor Arrested in Child Sexual Assault Investigation

A local pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, with an arraignment hearing held Friday in connection with the case.

Lino Hernandez, 41, of Mesa Verde, was booked into Blythe Jail on four counts of aggravated sexual assault, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the investigation began in June. Investigators allege Hernandez served as a pastor at churches in both Blythe and Indio.

Deputies served a search warrant at Hernandez’s home Wednesday before taking him into custody.

Hernandez appeared for an arraignment hearing Friday. The proceedings are scheduled to continue August 18.

Authorities say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Hernandez is accused of the crimes but has not been convicted. The allegations remain under investigation.