Oakland Police Release Bodycam Video of Fatal Shooting Involving Homemade Spears

The Oakland Police Department has released body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man who police say was armed with two homemade spear-like weapons.

The shooting happened July 13 in a strip mall parking lot near 40th Street and International Boulevard in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

According to police, officers were initially called after California Highway Patrol officers encountered Jose Castillo at a homeless encampment near State Route 185. Video shows Castillo refusing repeated commands to drop two large knives attached to long poles.

Oakland officers later located Castillo near 12th Street and 41st Avenue. Police said he continued walking away while refusing commands and threatening officers. At one point, video shows a bystander and two children taking cover behind a tree as Castillo moved through the area.

Officers followed Castillo into a parking lot, where he turned toward them. At least two officers deployed stun guns, temporarily disabling him.

The video then shows Castillo removing his backpack and swinging the makeshift weapons at officers. Police opened fire multiple times from roughly 15 to 20 feet away.

Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland Police Chief James Beere said two officers fired their weapons. Their identities have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation by Oakland police internal affairs and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Oakland’s Community Police Review Agency is also conducting an investigation.

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