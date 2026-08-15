The Roggin Report: Friday, August 14, 2026

The latest edition of the Roggin Report tackles several issues affecting the Coachella Valley, including safety concerns at Splash House, school safety, mental health crisis response and local infrastructure.

The panel discusses the arrest of Milan Yusuf in connection with an assault at Splash House that left nine people injured after glass bottles were thrown into a crowd. The contributors question how glass made it into an event where it is prohibited and whether organizers should increase security during the second weekend of Splash House.

The show also examines the case involving Cathedral City Elementary School teacher Brian Rubin Marquez, who is accused of sexually abusing students and has been ordered to stand trial. The discussion focuses on whether parents should have been notified earlier after the school district learned of the allegations in May 2025, even though Marquez was not arrested until nearly a year later.

Another topic focuses on mental health emergencies and whether law enforcement should respond alongside trained mental health professionals. The panel agrees that officers may be needed to protect everyone involved while mental health specialists help de-escalate situations.

The contributors also discuss faded highway signs near the Washington Street interchange on Interstate 10, raising questions about why some community problems are not addressed until residents complain.

The program highlights a critical blood shortage across the region. Lifestream Blood Bank says its supply has fallen to less than one day on hand and is encouraging eligible residents to donate.

Finally, community reporter Amaya D'Souza reflects on her time with the station before leaving for the University of Southern California. She encourages viewers to pursue opportunities by simply showing up, getting involved and continuing to learn.

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