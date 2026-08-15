Warm Ocean Waters Bring Surge of Stingrays to Orange County Beaches

Orange County beachgoers are encountering more stingrays this summer, with lifeguards pointing to unusually warm ocean waters and calmer surf as contributing factors.

More than 3,100 people have been stung at Bolsa Chica and Huntington State Beach so far this year, according to lifeguards. That is at least double the number of reported stingray incidents from the same period last year.

Huntington City Beach recorded 80 stingray injuries in just one week, highlighting the recent increase in activity.

Huntington Beach Marine Safety Battalion Chief Derek Peters said beach conditions can influence where stingrays gather. Bolsa Chica is less exposed to certain south-facing swells, which may contribute to increased stingray activity in the area.

Researchers from Cal State Long Beach's Shark Lab recently collected several hundred stingrays in one area near Seal Beach using a net.

Experts say a marine heatwave is affecting parts of the West Coast, with a large portion of the Pacific Ocean remaining unusually warm for an extended period.

For swimmers and surfers who are stung, Huntington lifeguards keep thermal bags on their trucks. Hot water can provide relief from the pain caused by a stingray's barb, with lifeguards using the heated water as a foot bath for injured beachgoers.

With stingray activity increasing, beachgoers are being urged to remain aware of their surroundings when entering shallow coastal waters.

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