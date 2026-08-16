Another Successful Year for Clear the Shelters

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter wrapped up its two-day Clear the Shelters event today, with dozens of animals finding new homes.

In total, 83 animals were adopted this weekend — including 31 dogs and 52 cats.

This year, Marco Colantoniо Realty sponsored the adoption fees, helping families avoid one of the biggest upfront costs that can come with bringing home a new pet.

For one local family, the event was also about creating a special surprise. They took advantage of the adoption event to welcome a new four-legged family member as a surprise for an expecting mom.

While this year’s Clear the Shelters event has officially come to an end, the need for adopters continues.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter still has dogs, cats and even a rabbit looking for their forever homes.

Anyone who missed this weekend’s event but is considering adding a new pet to the family can still visit the shelter and find a new four-legged best friend.